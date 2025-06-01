Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Iran releases currency exchange rates for June 1

Iran Materials 1 June 2025 11:15 (UTC +04:00)
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on June 1, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange benchmark, the value of 46 currencies increased compared to May 31.

As for CBI, $1 equals 611,566 rials, and one euro is 693,969 rials, while on May 31, one euro was 680,802 rials.

Currency

Rial on June 1

Rial on May 31

1 US dollar

USD

611,566

600,007

1 British pound

GBP

823,026

808,053

1 Swiss franc

CHF

743,646

728,912

1 Swedish króna

SEK

63,752

62,526

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

59,030

58,742

1 Danish krone

DKK

93,030

91,268

1 Indian rupee

INR

7,152

7,013

1 UAE Dirham

AED

166,526

163,378

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,987,806

1,955,008

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

216,970

212,845

100 Japanese yen

JPY

424,540

416,084

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

77,997

76,521

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,588,955

1,559,205

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

445,054

436,437

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

364,501

358,214

1 South African rand

ZAR

34,011

33,272

1 Turkish lira

TRY

15,598

15,289

1 Russian ruble

RUB

7,871

7,630

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

168,013

164,837

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

46,678

45,835

1 Syrian pound

SYP

47

46

1 Australian dollar

AUD

393,392

385,996

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

163,084

160,002

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,626,505

1,595,763

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

473,590

465,042

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

498,790

491,379

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

20,432

20,064

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

291

286

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

446,793

438,125

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

111,694

109,798

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

84,951

83,339

100 Thai baht

THB

1,864,596

1,827,219

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

143,668

140,989

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

442,323

434,379

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

862,575

846,272

1 euro

EUR

693,969

680,802

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

119,789

117,438

1 Georgian lari

GEL

223,738

219,688

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

37,528

36,702

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

8,812

8,614

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

186,738

183,210

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

359,745

352,945

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

1,96,412

1,075,509

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

61,433

60,031

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

174,689

170,998

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

6,323

6,202

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 807,719 rials and $1 costs 711,809 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 785,718 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 692,421 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 822,000–825,000 rials, while one euro is worth about 933,000–936,000 rials.

