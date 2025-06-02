Kyrgyzstan creates task force to supervise farm lab testing

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, June 1. Kyrgyzstan plans to establish an interagency working commission tasked with developing a comprehensive set of measures to conduct all types of laboratory testing and ensure agricultural product compliance with technical regulations, particularly for food products, Trend reports via the country's Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry.

This decision was made during a meeting chaired by the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry, Bakyt Torobaev. The meeting focused on issues related to product certification and the processing of accompanying trade documentation.

The initiative is part of broader efforts by the Cabinet of Ministers to enhance the image and competitiveness of domestic products, as well as strengthen the country’s export potential.

Special attention was given to implementing new methods for laboratory testing and automating the procedures for issuing trade documentation. Participants also discussed proposals to improve coordination among government bodies, conformity assessment entities, and testing laboratories.

Moreover, it was noted that the current system of certification and conformity assessment is operating reliably following the standards of the Eurasian Economic Union and international regulations.