Iran justifies diverse uranium enrichment in national interest

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2.​ Iran requires uranium enrichment at multiple levels, including 3.5, 20, and 60 percent, for various peaceful and strategic purposes, said Hossein Abniki, former head of the Development Center at Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), Trend reports.

Speaking to local media, Abniki explained that uranium enriched to 3.5 percent is used to fuel nuclear power reactors, such as those at the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant.

“This level of enrichment is essential for ensuring a stable energy supply,” Abniki said.

He added that enrichment to 20 percent is necessary for the Tehran Research Reactor, which produces radiopharmaceuticals needed for over one million patients. These radiopharmaceuticals are used in the diagnosis and treatment of various medical conditions.

"Enrichment to 60 percent is required for marine engines, particularly for nuclear-powered vessels used in long-duration sea missions. Given Iran’s long coastlines in both the north and south, using ships for economic and commercial activities is a necessity," Abniki noted.

The official emphasized that Iran’s need to enrich uranium at these levels is indisputable; no one can deny Iran’s legitimate requirement for uranium enrichment.

"Referring to Articles 3 and 4 of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), Iran has the right to enrich and store uranium as needed. Inspectors cannot obstruct this process. Article 3 of the NPT stipulates that inspectors should not conduct any tests or take any actions that would hinder the development of nuclear technology in member states," Abniki stated.

In its latest report, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) stated that, as of May 17, 2024, Iran’s stockpile of uranium enriched to 60 percent had reached 408.6 kilograms—an increase of 133.8 kilograms since the February report. The report also noted that 60 percent enrichment is considered a short technical step away from weapons-grade level at 90 percent. The agency called on Iran for full and effective cooperation.

