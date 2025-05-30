Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
30 May 2025 19:59 (UTC +04:00)
Individual loses leg after Armenian-trapped mine blast in Azerbaijan's Aghdara

Aslan Mammadli
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 30.​ A civilian was injured after stepping on a landmine in Azerbaijan's Aghdara district, Trend’s local correspondent reports.

The incident occurred near the Girmizi village in the district. Telman Huseynov, a resident of Yukhari Garadaghli village in the Tartar district, was grazing livestock when the accident happened.

Born in 1978, Huseynov was hospitalized at the central hospital in Barda district. He lost his leg as a result of the explosion.

