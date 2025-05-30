Individual loses leg after Armenian-trapped mine blast in Azerbaijan's Aghdara

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 30. A civilian was
injured after stepping on a landmine in Azerbaijan's Aghdara
district, Trend’s
local correspondent reports.
The incident occurred near the Girmizi village in the district.
Telman Huseynov, a resident of Yukhari Garadaghli village in the
Tartar district, was grazing livestock when the accident
happened.
Born in 1978, Huseynov was hospitalized at the central hospital
in Barda district. He lost his leg as a result of the
explosion.
