Individual loses leg after Armenian-trapped mine blast in Azerbaijan's Aghdara

The incident occurred near the Girmizi village in the district. Telman Huseynov, a resident of Yukhari Garadaghli village in the Tartar district, was grazing livestock when the accident happened.

Born in 1978, Huseynov was hospitalized at the central hospital in Barda district. He lost his leg as a result of the explosion.

