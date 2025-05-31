Value of Azerbaijani oil gently flows downward

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 31.​ The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude oil on a CIF basis in the Italian port of Augusta on May 31 declined by $0.86 (1.28 percent) compared to the previous rate, now sitting at $66.29 per barrel, Trend reports, citing a source in the country's oil and gas market.

On an FOB basis in the Turkish Ceyhan port, the price of Azeri Light went down by $0.83 (1.26 percent) to $65.09 per barrel.

Meanwhile, the price of URALS crude dipped by $0.61 (1.17 percent) from the previous rate, amounting to $51.29 per barrel.

North Sea benchmark crude, Dated Brent, decreased by $0.87 (1.34 percent) in price from the previous rate, settling at $63.83 per barrel.

The average price of a barrel of oil in the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2025 is estimated at $70.

