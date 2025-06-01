Iranian airports boost cargo transportations

Cargo traffic through Iran’s airports saw a significant uptick of 31 percent in the first month of the current Iranian year, hitting the nearly 40,000-ton mark. According to the grapevine from the Iran Airports and Air Navigation Company (IAC), the highest volumes were racked up at Mehrabad, Mashhad, and Kish airports.

