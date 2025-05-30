Uzbekistan sees continued progress in trade and food service industries
Uzbekistan’s trade, accommodation, and food services sectors have been hitting the ground running in the first quarter of 2025, with gross value added climbing the ladder significantly year-on-year. This showcases the steady climb and growth of the services sector, a crucial cog in the wheel of the nation’s economic progress.
