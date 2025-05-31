Weekly review of key events in Azerbaijan's financial market

Azerbaijan's manat showed stable performance as of May, with its turnover rate at just over 3 points and its effective exchange rate exceeding 104 points. Meanwhile, non-performing loans stood at about 734 million manats, and lending to businesses—especially large and micro enterprises—totaled nearly 15 billion manats.

