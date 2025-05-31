Kazakhstan, Oman eye strategic expansion along North–South trade route

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 31. A meeting between the leadership of Kazakhstan Railways and a delegation from the Sultanate of Oman took place at the company's headquarters, during which the parties discussed expanding cooperation in the field of railway transportation and logistics, Trend reports.

During the meeting, it was noted that container transit through Kazakhstan has increased fivefold over the past 10 years. Special attention was given to the international transport corridor "North–South," which has gained renewed momentum in its development and is becoming a key route for transporting goods to India, Pakistan, and Middle Eastern countries. The corridor offers logistic options along three route directions.

“Kazakhstan Railways is also actively developing the Trans-Afghan international transport corridor, which provides the shortest access route from Central Asia to the ports of the Arabian Sea. This route opens new prospects for cargo transit to the Persian Gulf countries, including Oman,” Kazakhstan Railways stated.

At the conclusion of the meeting, both parties acknowledged the significant opportunity for enhancing transport and logistics synergies, which will expedite cargo transit across regions and optimize logistical efficacy.

The North–South International Transport Corridor represents a pivotal logistical framework that interconnects St. Petersburg with Mumbai, traversing through key geopolitical nodes such as Iran, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, and India, among others. The network encompasses an extensive array of transportation modalities, including rail, road, maritime, and fluvial corridors, aggregating to an approximate total span of 7,200 kilometers. The initiative was launched in 2000 by the triad of Russia, Iran, and India, subsequently scaling to encompass a total of 14 member states.