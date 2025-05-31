Azerbaijani NDC expands regional reach with Kazakh account initiative
Photo: National Depository Center of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan’s National Depository Center (NDC) plans to open an account with Kazakhstan’s Central Securities Depository as part of its 2024–2026 development strategy. Key goals include expanding digital investor services and centralizing cash accounts, while recent milestones feature enhanced international ties, remote shareholder meetings, and adoption of electronic voting systems.
