Iran targets production boost for natural gas from central oil zones
Iran’s Central Oil Fields Company is set to increase gas output with new wells at the Khartang field, aiming to produce up to 3 million cubic meters daily in the near term. Long-term plans target 20 million cubic meters per day as part of a broader development project spanning 11 provinces.
