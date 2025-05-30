Uzbekistan's card market heats up with emerging financial leaders
Photo: Artificial Intelligence
Uzbekistan continues to see steady growth in bank card issuance, with major banks like Xalq Bank, Agrobank, and Ipoteka Bank leading the market. Recent data from the Central Bank highlights the expanding use of payment cards across the country.
