Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan strengthen cross-border industrial links

Photo: Ministry of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan

At the International Forum "Astana," Kazakhstan’s Minister of Trade and Integration, Arman Shakkaliev, met with Kyrgyzstan’s Minister of Economy, Bakyt Sydykov, to reinforce their strategic partnership. They discussed expanding trade, industrial cooperation, and investment collaboration. Kazakhstan expressed readiness to increase exports in various sectors, supported by its Export Credit Agency.

