Kazakhstan posts unprecedented growth in agri-exports to China
Photo: Ministry of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan’s Minister of Trade and Integration, Arman Shakkaliev, met with China’s Deputy Minister of Commerce, Lin Ji, to discuss boosting bilateral trade. In early 2025, Kazakhstan’s exports to China rose 42 percent, reaching $302 million, with agricultural trade up 45 percent year-on-year.
