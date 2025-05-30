Interdepartmental Center for Energy Supply Issues work group meets in Khankendi, Azerbaijan

KHANKENDI, Azerbaijan, May 30. A meeting of the Working Group on Energy Supply Issues, operating under the Interdepartmental Center of the Coordination Headquarters, created for centralized resolution of issues in Azerbaijan's liberated territories, is being held in Khankendi city, Trend's regional correspondent reports.

The meeting is being chaired by the head of the Working Group, Deputy Minister of Energy Elnur Soltanov.

The convening will engage in a comprehensive discourse regarding the intricacies of energy infrastructure development, the nuances of the gasification paradigm, advancements in the transmission and distribution grid, the engineering of substations, alongside a plethora of ancillary matters.

