Tajikistan's president proposes creation of Central Asia-Italy investment fund

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, May 30. President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon proposed establishing a joint investment fund between Central Asia and Italy during the first Central Asia–Italy summit, held in Astana, Kazakhstan, Trend reports via the administration of the president.

The initiative would involve collaboration with Italy’s export credit agency (SACE) and leading Italian companies, with the goal of supporting investment across the region based on market needs and country potential.

In his address, Rahmon emphasized the importance of strengthening trade and economic ties, highlighting Tajikistan’s capacity to contribute to regional cooperation. He invited Italian businesses to invest in key sectors such as hydropower, mineral extraction, agriculture, textiles, and construction materials, underlining the value of Italian technologies and capital.

He highlighted the prevailing synergies between Tajik and Italian enterprises within the textile sector as exemplary case studies of collaborative success and advocated for enhanced participation in industrial and agro-industrial manufacturing initiatives.



Rahmon also delineated regional transport infrastructure enhancement as a viable domain for synergistic engagement, underscoring the pivotal function of logistics in catalyzing trade with Europe.

The Tajik leader called for stronger cooperation in climate action, referencing the ongoing International Conference on Glacier Preservation in Dushanbe. He welcomed Italy’s Climate Fund interest in supporting developing countries and reiterated Tajikistan’s openness to joint efforts.

In summation, he emphasized the imperative for synergistic initiatives to tackle transnational security dilemmas, encompassing terrorism, radicalization, and cyber threats, while reiterating Tajikistan’s dedication to enhancing collaborative engagement with Italy in all domains of shared significance.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel