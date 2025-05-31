Lending to Azerbaijan’s construction sector climbs in May 2025
Banks and non-bank financial institutions in Azerbaijan have thrown nearly 1.8 billion manat into the construction sector as of May 2025, showing a bit of a dip month-to-month but a hefty leap compared to the same time last year. In the meantime, the total loan portfolio for the real sector has seen a leap of over 3.9 billion manat compared to last year, climbing to nearly 30 billion manat.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy