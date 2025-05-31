Lending to Azerbaijan’s construction sector climbs in May 2025

Banks and non-bank financial institutions in Azerbaijan have thrown nearly 1.8 billion manat into the construction sector as of May 2025, showing a bit of a dip month-to-month but a hefty leap compared to the same time last year. In the meantime, the total loan portfolio for the real sector has seen a leap of over 3.9 billion manat compared to last year, climbing to nearly 30 billion manat.

