Kyrgyzstan eyes to host next Central Asia-Italy Summit in 2027

Photo: Administration of the President of Kyrgyzstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 30. Kyrgyzstan has proposed to host the next Central Asia–Italy Summit in 2027, Trend reports.

The first-ever Central Asia–Italy Summit, held today in Astana, concluded with a joint statement highlighting plans to continue and deepen regional cooperation.

Moreover, leaders from Central Asian countries and Italy announced plans to hold the fourth conference of foreign ministers in Italy in spring 2026.

The parties also committed to launching joint initiatives aimed at knowledge sharing and institutional cooperation across strategic sectors. A roundtable focused on water resource collaboration is planned before 2026, while another roundtable on energy cooperation—with an emphasis on sustainable energy technologies and improving energy efficiency—is scheduled for 2027.