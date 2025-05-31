Kazakhstan eyes European market through Estonian logistics hub
Photo: Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan and Estonia held a meeting to discuss expanding agricultural exports from Kazakhstan to Europe via Estonian ports. Both sides expressed interest in strengthening logistics cooperation, particularly in the export of grain and oilseeds. Agreements were made to continue developing mutually beneficial partnerships.
