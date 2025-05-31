Kyrgyzstan's cross-border payments jump in 1Q2025
Kyrgyzstan’s inbound cross-border payments surged 31% in Q1 2025, reaching 3.434 billion soms ($39.2 million), while outbound payments grew by nearly 15%, the National Bank reports. In Kyrgyzstan, card issuance for the national system Elcart and international networks rose 31.4%, with 9.8 million cards in circulation as of March 2025.
