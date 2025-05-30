Kazakhstan's dynamic payment card ecosystem experiences uptick by 4M2025

Photo: Artificial Intelligence

Since May 2025, Kazakhstan has been riding high with a seven percent uptick in active payment cards, hitting the impressive mark of 41.53 million, thanks to a surge in international cards, including Visa and MasterCard debit cards. The number of active online banking users has climbed, showcasing the relentless march of digitalization in the world of financial services.

