Kazakhstan's dynamic payment card ecosystem experiences uptick by 4M2025
Photo: Artificial Intelligence
Since May 2025, Kazakhstan has been riding high with a seven percent uptick in active payment cards, hitting the impressive mark of 41.53 million, thanks to a surge in international cards, including Visa and MasterCard debit cards. The number of active online banking users has climbed, showcasing the relentless march of digitalization in the world of financial services.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy