Azerbaijan brainstorms financial reforms with World Bank (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 30.​ An exchange of experience on the implementation of the state budget of the World Bank's (WB) Public Expenditure Management Peer Assisted Learning (PEMPAL) Program was organized in Tbilisi, Georgia, the Azerbaijani Finance Ministry told Trend.

The event was attended by deputy finance ministers, treasury heads, representatives of the PEMPAL secretariat and experts, as well as a delegation led by Director of the State Treasury Agency of the Finance Ministry, Head of the Executive Committee of the Treasury Community of Practice of the PEMPAL Network Nazim Gasimzade.

At the event, Gasimzade presented his report on the reforms implemented in the PEMPAL countries and provided detailed information on the reforms carried out in the financial sector in Azerbaijan, as well as the auctions held, the electronic organization of the treasury, the modernization of the treasury information system and other issues.

The PEMPAL program was established by the WB in 2005 and is a network of state fiscal authorities for the management of government expenditures and unites 21 countries of Central Asia, Central and Eastern Europe. The program aims to improve the qualifications of employees of financial institutions through the exchange of knowledge and experience in public financial management. Representatives of the countries that are members of the PEMPAL Program and international experts regularly share their positive experience and exchange ideas.

