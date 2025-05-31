Iran's Bahar Azadi gold coin elevates in price

On May 31, Iran’s new Bahar Azadi gold coin sold for 725 million rials ($1,208), slightly up from May 29. The price change follows the Central Bank’s recent shift to a floating exchange rate system. Older coins and smaller denominations also saw varied prices, with the older coin at 667 million rials ($1,111).

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register