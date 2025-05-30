Azerbaijan sees surge in volume of local payment card transactions
The number of transactions in Azerbaijan using locally issued payment cards reached 71,500 by the end of April, totaling 70.54 million manat ($41.6 million). According to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, this marks a 62.9% increase in transactions and a 63.1% rise in transaction volume compared to the previous month.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy