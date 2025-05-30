Azerbaijan sees surge in volume of local payment card transactions

The number of transactions in Azerbaijan using locally issued payment cards reached 71,500 by the end of April, totaling 70.54 million manat ($41.6 million). According to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, this marks a 62.9% increase in transactions and a 63.1% rise in transaction volume compared to the previous month.

