Kazakhstan embraces Middle Corridor for transport sector growth

Photo: Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan's Transport Minister Marat Karabayev underscored the rising significance of the Middle Corridor at a trade forum in Astana, where the winds of change are blowing strong. The cargo volumes along the route have skyrocketed from 800,000 to a whopping 4.5 million tons each year, with ambitions to hit the 10 million ton mark by 2027, aiming for the stars! A pivotal agreement is set to skyrocket exports of metals and container goods to Europe by leaps and bounds, aiming for a tenfold increase by 2029.

