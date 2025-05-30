Azerbaijan's Horadiz-Aghband rail line nears completion amid broader connectivity push

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 30.​ Azerbaijan has officially rolled out the red carpet for a new international airport in the Lachin district, marking the third feather in its cap in the region as part of its larger post-conflict rebuilding efforts, and the completion of the airport came hand in hand with strides on several key infrastructure projects, including the finishing touches on seven highways stretching a whopping 224.1 kilometers, Trend reports.

According to the Coordination Headquarters, road construction across 40 additional projects—totaling 2,644 kilometers in length—is proceeding on schedule.

Rahman Hummatov, deputy minister of digital development and transport and head of the Working Group on Transport, Communications, and High Technologies under the Interdepartmental Center, provided the update during the group’s latest meeting.

He also announced the completion of the Barda-Aghdam railway line, describing it as a milestone in efforts to restore rail connectivity in the region.