Azerbaijan’s NDC aims for significant uptick in deposit account numbers
Photo: National Depository Center of the Republic of Azerbaijan
The National Depository Center (NDC) plans to increase individual deposit accounts to nearly fifty thousand by 2026, while boosting its digitalization rate to over eighty percent. The center also aims to significantly expand its transaction processing capacity and operational scope, underscoring its commitment to strengthening Azerbaijan’s financial market infrastructure.
