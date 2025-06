BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. The Azerbaijani national team won the Minifootball World Cup held in Baku, Trend reports.

Elshad Guliyev's team met the Hungarian team in the final.

The match at the National Gymnastics Arena ended with the victory of the Azerbaijani team with a score of 4:2.

In the match for third place, Serbia beat Montenegro (3:0).