Money transfers from Kyrgyzstan to Kazakhstan fall

In April 2025, money transfers from Kyrgyzstan to Kazakhstan totaled 805.47 million tenge ($1.576 million), down 22 percent year-on-year. These transfers represented 4.2 percent of Kazakhstan’s total inbound remittances, with 1,290 transactions recorded. Meanwhile, overall inbound transfers to Kazakhstan increased in both number and value compared to March 2025, led by Russia, the US, Uzbekistan, Türkiye , and Germany.

