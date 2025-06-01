Kazakhstan reveals number of active Visa cards in use by May 2025
As of May 1, 2025, Kazakhstan had 20.35 million Visa cards in use, a 5.3 percent increase from the previous year. Debit cards dominate the market, while credit cards number around 294,000. The growth reflects stable trust in Visa, though the slower pace suggests possible market saturation.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy