Kazakhstan reveals number of active Visa cards in use by May 2025

As of May 1, 2025, Kazakhstan had 20.35 million Visa cards in use, a 5.3 percent increase from the previous year. Debit cards dominate the market, while credit cards number around 294,000. The growth reflects stable trust in Visa, though the slower pace suggests possible market saturation.

