President of Moldova awards Azerbaijani with medal (PHOTO)

Photo: State Committee for Work with Diaspora of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 20. President of the Republic of Moldova Maia Sandu has conferred honorary titles and medals on a number of persons for special services to the country and high professional achievements, Trend reports via the Azerbaijan's State Committee for Work with Diaspora.

According to the information, among the honored persons was the chairman of the Congress of Azerbaijanis of Moldova, Elchin Bayramov.

Moldovan President Maia Sandu awarded Elchin Bayramov with the medal “For Civil Merits” for active participation in the development of Moldovan-Azerbaijani friendship and cooperation, as well as intercultural dialog.

Speaking at the awarding ceremony, the Moldovan President highly appreciated the work of the awardees, emphasizing their important role in the unity and development of the society and the country.

