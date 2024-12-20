German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce appoints its new executive director (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 20. The meeting of the German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce (AHK Azerbaijan) members has elected Nargis Wieck as the new Executive Director of the Chamber, Trend reports via AHK Azerbaijan.

The meeting was attended by over 80 business representatives.

During the meeting, the Chairman of the AHK Azerbaijan Council Anar Hasanov mentioned that in the last six months of 2024, 15 new companies joined the Chamber, bringing the total number of members to 196.

He also emphasized the importance of joint successes and highlighted key events of the year, including delegation trips, B2B meetings, and social events.

Ambassador of Germany to Azerbaijan Ralf Horlemann briefed on the significant results of COP29 and expressed optimism about the further development of energy cooperation between the two countries.

Meanwhile, Wieck emphasized the strategic importance of Azerbaijan for Germany and Europe.

She highlighted unique opportunities for cooperation in energy, logistics, and economic modernization.

“Azerbaijan is a strategically important partner for Europe and Germany. In addition to its key role in energy and logistics, the country offers numerous opportunities for business. As the economy modernizes, key industries develop, and domestic added value increases, German companies can make a unique contribution by providing their technologies and solutions,” she said.

Additionally, the meeting presented the financial report for the previous year, and elected internal auditors for 2025.

