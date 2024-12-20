President of Belarus sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 20. President of the Republic of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of his birthday, Trend reports.

"Dear Ilham Heydarovich, dear friend,

I sincerely congratulate you on your birthday.

It is a pleasure to note that the fraternal Republic of Azerbaijan, under your wise leadership, is playing an increasingly significant role in the Turkic world, strengthening its leadership in the region, and serving as a reliable strategic partner for the Republic of Belarus.

I fondly recall our recent meeting in Baku. I highly value our friendship and trustful personal relations, mutual support, and open, constructive dialogue on various platforms.

I am confident that the successful hosting of the COP29 global climate forum and the world leaders summit has further strengthened your country’s international authority.

On this special day, I wish you, dear Ilham Heydarovich, good health, prosperity, good luck, and continued victories at the helm of the Azerbaijani state," the letter reads.