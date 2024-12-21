Azerbaijan rolling up sleeves to fix roads in nation's Nakhchivan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 21. The thoroughfares within the urban expanse of Nakhchivan city, as well as the districts of Julfa, Sharur, and Babek, are slated for comprehensive renovation and enhancement initiatives, Trend reports via the unified internet portal of state procurement.

According to the information, Nakhchivan "Nakhchivan Yol Tajhizat" Limited Liability Company (LLC) has already started preparatory work in this regard.

The entity forecasted that the implementation of the specified initiatives would incur an expenditure of 25.7 million manat ($15.1 million).

"Nakhchivan Yol Tajhizat" LLC achieved formal registration in July 2024, marking a significant milestone in its operational framework. The organization, possessing extensive expertise in this domain, also executes the installation of traffic signage within the urban confines of Nakhchivan city.

