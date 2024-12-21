President Ilham Aliyev sends condolences to Frank-Walter Steinmeier

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 21. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has expressed condolences to President of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier following the tragic incident at the Christmas market in the city of Magdeburg, Trend reports.

"Dear Mr. President,

We were deeply saddened by the news of the tragic incident at the Christmas market in Magdeburg, which claimed lives and caused injuries.

In the face of the tragedy, I extend my deep condolences to you, the bereaved families, their loved ones, and all the people of Germany on behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan. I also wish a swift recovery to those injured," the letter reads.