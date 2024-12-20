President of Turkmenistan sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 20. President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of his birthday, Trend reports.

"Dear Ilham Heydar oglu,

Please accept my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of your birthday!

Under your leadership, Azerbaijan is confidently advancing along the path of strengthening statehood and socio-economic development.

I am confident that the traditionally friendly Turkmenistan-Azerbaijan relations, based on the principles of equality, mutual respect, and trust, will continue to develop and strengthen for the benefit of our peoples.

Taking this pleasant opportunity, I sincerely wish you, dear Ilham Heydar oglu, good health and happiness, and the fraternal people of Azerbaijan peace, well-being, and prosperity," the letter reads.