Armenia violated int'l humanitarian law against Azerbaijan during Second Karabakh War - MoD

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 20. Armenia violated international humanitarian law by opening fire on civilians during the Second Karabakh War, employee of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan, Captain Salim Ahmadov said at a seminar dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the Geneva Conventions today, Trend reports.

He noted that the civilian population of the cities of Ganja and Barda was subjected to shelling by Armenia.

"As a result, many Azerbaijani citizens were killed, and significant damage was inflicted on civilian infrastructure.

The missile attack on Ganja left 175 people, including 61 men, 66 women, and 47 children, injured. The attack on Barda killed 29 people (19 men, eight women, and two children). In total, 112 people were injured in this attack, with 71 men, 26 women, and 15 children seriously injured," he added.

