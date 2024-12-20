Russian PM sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 20. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has sent a congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of his birthday, Trend reports.

"Dear Ilham Heydarovich,

On behalf of the Government of the Russian Federation and personally, I extend my heartfelt congratulations on your birthday.

I would like to highlight your significant contribution to the development of Russian-Azerbaijani relations, founded on the principles of friendship, partnership, and alliance. To implement decisions made at the highest level, great productive work is underway to expand trade-economic, scientific-technical, and cultural-humanitarian cooperation, as well as to advance major joint projects in various fields.

I am confident that further deepening of practical cooperation and the implementation of new mutually beneficial initiatives fully align with the interests of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Azerbaijan.

I warmly recall our meeting on November 13, 2024, in Baku and look forward to continuing our sincere and constructive dialogue.

Dear Ilham Heydarovich, I sincerely wish you good health, happiness, and new successes in your responsible state activities," the letter reads.