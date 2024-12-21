Uzbekistan's Navoi Mining and Metallurgical Combine shares its plans for 2025 (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 21. The strategy of the Navoi Mining and Metallurgical Combine (NMMC) is focused on developing existing deposits and processing capacities in Uzbekistan, the Deputy General Director for Economics and Finance and a board member of NMMC, Jahongir Khasanov, told Trend.

"In the coming year, the main efforts will be directed towards capital works at the Muruntau, Kokpatas, and Daugiztau deposits and in the Zarmitan gold ore zone. Significant investments will be made for technical and technological upgrades, as well as maintaining existing capacities," he said.

Khasanov highlighted that one of the key initiatives for 2025 is the construction of a photovoltaic station in the Tamdinsky district of the Navoi region. This project will supply electricity to NMMC's production facilities, enhancing the sustainability and environmental performance of the enterprise.

"In 2024, credit funds from Japan’s MUFG Bank were used to finance the company’s investment program. Among other projects, the NMMC representative directed these funds primarily towards the processing of gold-bearing ores at the Kokpatas and Daugiztau deposits, the construction of a gold ore extraction and processing complex at the Pistali deposit, and the development of lower levels at the Zarmitan gold ore zone.

He also announced the allocation of $23 million to the Muruntau open-pit gold mine. These measures will help reduce ore transportation costs, improve electricity supply reliability, and enhance infrastructure for future mining operations. Ultimately, this is expected to increase the overall productivity of the deposit.

"We also see attractive opportunities outside of the country, and we are carefully exploring such possibilities. It is possible that in the future, NMMC will participate in projects beyond Uzbekistan," Khasanov added.