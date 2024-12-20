Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Society

Azerbaijani serviceman blown up by mine on conditional border with Armenia

Society Materials 20 December 2024 17:49 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani serviceman blown up by mine on conditional border with Armenia

Follow Trend on

Basti Mammad
Basti Mammad
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 20. An Azerbaijani serviceman has been blown up by a mine, Trend reports via the Defense Ministry.

"Around 12:00 (GMT +4), Ziyad Salmanov, while performing official combat tasks on the conditional Azerbaijan-Armenia border in the direction of the Sadarak district of Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, stepped on an anti-personnel mine and was injured.

After receiving first aid, the wounded serviceman was immediately evacuated to a military medical facility.

His life is out of danger.

An investigation is underway regarding the incident," the ministry added.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more