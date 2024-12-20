Azerbaijani serviceman blown up by mine on conditional border with Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 20. An Azerbaijani serviceman has been blown up by a mine, Trend reports via the Defense Ministry.

"Around 12:00 (GMT +4), Ziyad Salmanov, while performing official combat tasks on the conditional Azerbaijan-Armenia border in the direction of the Sadarak district of Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, stepped on an anti-personnel mine and was injured.

After receiving first aid, the wounded serviceman was immediately evacuated to a military medical facility.

His life is out of danger.

An investigation is underway regarding the incident," the ministry added.

