President of Uzbekistan departs for France on state visit

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 11. At the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev has departed for France on a state visit, Trend reports.

Throughout his engagement in Paris, Shavkat Mirziyoyev is poised to conduct strategic dialogues and interface with top-tier officials and key stakeholders from prominent French enterprises.



The agenda comprises discussions on enhancing synergistic collaboration between Uzbekistan and France, concentrating on pivotal domains of reciprocal significance.



Subsequent to the meeting, the two parties are anticipated to formalize a suite of intergovernmental and interagency agreements.

To note, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev's visit will last from March 11 to 14.

