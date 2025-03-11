Kazakhstan expects rise in oil shipments through Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. Kazakhstan expects oil shipments through the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline to rise to 2.2 million tons per year, said Kazakhstan's Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu during a joint press conference with Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in Astana, Trend reports.

The ministers praised the successful cooperation in the transit of Kazakh energy resources through Azerbaijan.

"We are successfully implementing our agreements to deliver Kazakh energy resources to the global market via Azerbaijan. Last year, 1.4 million tons of oil were exported through the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline. We plan to increase Kazakh oil transit to 2.2 million tons per year in the future," Nurtleu said.

In addition, the two sides agreed to boost cooperation in agriculture, industrial collaboration, the space sector, and telecommunications. The dialogue has been further strengthened by the establishment of the Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan Direct Investment Fund in 2024.