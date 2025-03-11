Turkmenistan and Türkiye lean towards coordinated initiatives for 2025

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 11. The Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Türkiye, Mekan Ishangulyev, met with the Deputy Chairman of the Justice and Development Party (AK Parti) of Türkiye, Kurshad Zorlu, Trend reports.

The parties engaged in a comprehensive dialogue regarding the prevailing dynamics of bilateral collaboration across the political, economic, and cultural-humanitarian spectrums.



Focused emphasis was placed on the dynamics of inter-legislative engagement, which constitutes a pivotal element in the advancement of holistic bilateral collaboration.

The meeting also addressed the organization of joint events dedicated to the declaration of 2025 as the "International Year of Peace and Trust" and the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan's neutrality. The interlocutors exchanged views on the possibility of the AK Parti delegation's participation in international events scheduled to take place in Turkmenistan.

Türkiye continues to be a heavyhitter in the trading game with Turkmenistan. In 2024, the trade turnover between the countries reached $2.2 billion, reflecting the strong momentum in bilateral economic relations. In 2024, Turkish contractors secured new projects worth $216 million. Currently, 25 ongoing projects valued at a total of $4 billion are being implemented, further strengthening the economic partnership.

