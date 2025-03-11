Azerbaijan strengthens its position as attractive partner for foreign investors - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. Azerbaijan continues to strengthen its role on the international stage, offering numerous opportunities for foreign companies, including those from Spain, said Marta Blanco, President of the International Relations Committee of the Confederation of Business Organizations (CEOE), Trend reports.

In her address at the Azerbaijan-Spain Business Forum in Baku, Blanco emphasized that Azerbaijan has several competitive advantages that make it an attractive destination for investors.

"Azerbaijan has a strategic location that serves as a natural bridge between Europe and Asia. Another important factor is the political and economic stability, active investments in infrastructure, and the ongoing transformation of the economy," she stated.

She also pointed out that the country has a qualified and competitive workforce, along with free trade agreements with several countries in the region.

Blanco highlighted that the active cooperation between the governments of Azerbaijan and Spain creates excellent conditions for conducting business and implementing joint projects across various sectors of the economy.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel