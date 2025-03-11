I am glad that political dialogue between our countries is assuming dynamic nature - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. I am glad that the political dialogue between our countries is assuming a dynamic nature. Our second meeting with Madam President in a short period of time is clear evidence of that, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev during a joint press conference with President of North Macedonia Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova, Trend reports.

The head of state noted: “Additional measures should be taken to develop our political relations. Relevant state institutions should be in close contact, of course. At the same time, opportunities in the economic sphere and in the field of investment should be explored.”