Azerbaijan can increase gas supplies to North Macedonia to required volume - President Ilham Aliyev (FULL SPEECH)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. Azerbaijani gas has already reached the market of North Macedonia, which happened at the end of last year, and this year, Azerbaijan will regularly supply your market with natural gas. In the future, we can increase gas supplies to the required volume, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev during a joint press conference with President of North Macedonia Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova, Trend reports.

Statement by President Ilham Aliyev

- Dear Madam President,

Distinguished guests, ladies and gentlemen,

Madam President, I would like to once again sincerely welcome you to Azerbaijan. This is your second visit to Azerbaijan. I am very pleased that you were an active participant in the COP29 conference and contributed to the success of the conference.

During our meeting in November, I invited you to pay an official visit to Azerbaijan, and I am delighted that you have accepted my invitation and are paying an official visit today. We are working extensively to develop our bilateral relations. I am glad that the political dialogue between our countries is assuming a dynamic nature. Our second meeting with Madam President in a short period of time is clear evidence of that. Additional measures should be taken to develop our political relations. Relevant state institutions should be in close contact, of course. At the same time, opportunities in the economic sphere and in the field of investment should be explored. Unfortunately, so far, we have not yet achieved great results in the trade and economic sphere. However, I do hope that we will also fill this gap after your official visit and through contacts between our delegations.

A positive sign in recent months has been the fact that the two countries have started cooperating in the energy sector. Azerbaijani gas has already reached the market of North Macedonia, which happened at the end of last year, and this year, Azerbaijan will regularly supply your market with natural gas. In the future, we can increase gas supplies to the required volume. We are working hard on commissioning new gas fields today. I should note that Azerbaijan currently exports natural gas to 12 countries, and geographically, our customers are located in Eurasia. Ten out of these 12 countries are European nations. Last year, Azerbaijan exported 25 billion cubic meters of gas to foreign markets. Of course, we produce more than this. We also meet local demand. However, expanding the scope and geographical reach of our gas exports is also on the agenda. Europe needs Azerbaijani gas. The Declaration on Strategic Partnership in the field of energy between the European Union and Azerbaijan, signed in Baku about three years ago, is a clear manifestation of this. Today, Azerbaijani gas contributes to the energy security of many European countries, and we have always attached great importance to the requests of our European partners. In other words, bilateral cooperation in the energy sector is very important to us, and I do hope that this practical cooperation will pave the way for collaboration in other areas as well.

I remember you also getting acquainted with Azerbaijan’s cultural life during your last visit, and I am aware that there are similar events on your program tomorrow. We welcome and applaud this. There is also a great need for cooperation between our peoples in the humanitarian sphere. I am glad that you will also participate in the 12th Global Baku Forum. The Forum, organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, has been able to secure itself a prominent place on a global scale. Of course, your valuable ideas and recommendations will be of interest to everyone. You will also have the opportunity to meet with our students. Therefore, I express my gratitude to you.

You have extensive experience as a politician and statesperson. You have held high positions in international organizations and, at the same time, have been awarded the highest position in your country after going through different stages. Therefore, your valuable ideas may be of great interest to all of us.

Madam President, I would like to sincerely welcome you again. I am sure that your visit will be successful.