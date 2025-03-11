Azerbaijan's Diaspora Committee head visits Azerbaijan house in Barcelona (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. Fuad Muradov, Chairman of Azerbaijan's State Committee for Work with Diaspora, visited the Azerbaijan House in Barcelona during his official visit to Spain, Trend reports, citing the State Committee.

"Muradov met with Azerbaijanis living in Barcelona, as well as teachers and students involved in the various clubs operating under the Azerbaijan House.

There are notably 30 Azerbaijan Houses functioning in 18 countries worldwide. The State Committee for Work with Diaspora ensures that each Azerbaijan House is provided with the necessary resources.

Kerim Kerimov, the Coordinator of the Coordination Council of Azerbaijanis in Spain for Barcelona, the Chairman of the Azerbaijani Society in Barcelona, and the Head of Azerbaijan House in Barcelona, provided detailed information about the activities of the House and shared future plans.

He mentioned that Azerbaijan House has hosted a number of intellectual competitions, film days, exhibitions, and events promoting Azerbaijan's national cultural heritage and rich history, as well as open house days.

Members of the Turkish community in Spain and South Azerbaijanis were highlighted to have also visited the Azerbaijan House in Barcelona, participated in events, and shown great activity.

The Chairman of the Committee emphasized the important role of Azerbaijan House in organizing the Azerbaijani community in Spain, raising awareness about Azerbaijani realities among the global public, and promoting the country's cultural heritage. He wished the community continued success in their future endeavors.

One of the Azerbaijan Houses, including the one in Barcelona, was noted for having hosted polling stations for the extraordinary presidential elections held on February 7, 2024," the Committee said in its statement.

