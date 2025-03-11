Odlar Yurdu boxing club hits new success in Germany (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. Odlar Yurdu boxing club, based in Magdeburg, Germany, has achieved a new success, the State Committee of Azerbaijan on Work with Diaspora told Trend.

The committee noted that two club members became winners of the Federal Boxing Championship.

The 13-year-old Dmitry Turkules took first place in the junior category, competing in the 57 kg weight class, and 15-year-old Bleoren Khalili defeated all his opponents in the junior category in the 66 kg weight class.

The club’s leader and professional boxer Azad Azizov emphasized that these results are highly significant for both the club and the young athletes.

He pointed out that interest in boxing has grown in Germany over the past two years, and the Odlar Yurdu club has been attracting more attention.

The achievements of Odlar Yurdu are extensively covered in the monthly publication Dates-Das Magdeburger Stadtmagazin. This helps to bring the club’s outstanding accomplishments and its mission to promote Azerbaijan to a wider audience.

Further details can be found via the link:

https://www.dates-md.de/veranstaltungen-magdeburg/sport/boxen-land-des-feuers-sportler-k%C3%A4mpfen-um-die-landesmeisters/

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel