ACWA Power takes stock of portfolio expansion in Q1 2025

Photo: ACWA Power

The company is set to further expand its portfolio with the acquisition of French utility Engie’s stakes in four operating assets and their associated operations and maintenance entities. Upon completion of the transaction’s conditions precedent, ACWA Power expects to integrate an additional 4.61 GW of power generation capacity and 1.11 million cubic meters per day (m³/day) of desalination capacity.

