President Tokayev invites Nicolás Maduro to Kazakhstan for state visit

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 8. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has invited his Venezuelan counterpart Nicolás Maduro to pay a state visit to Kazakhstan, as the two leaders met on the sidelines of their visit to Moscow, Trend reports.

Tokayev described Venezuela as an important partner and expressed readiness to strengthen bilateral ties, noting that progress in cooperation between the two countries has so far been limited due to “objective reasons”.

During the meeting, the presidents discussed prospects for deepening trade and economic cooperation, with a particular focus on the energy sector. Both sides agreed to exchange lists of priority export goods as a step toward identifying concrete areas for growth in their economic relationship.

President Maduro welcomed the opportunity to explore new avenues of collaboration with Kazakhstan.